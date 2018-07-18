County O-E-S Issues Fire Response Report

It took much a little longer than anticipated, but Nevada County has completed its report on last year’s Lobo and McCourtney fires, trying to determine what things went well and what needs to be improved on when it comes to handling the next emergency. Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says they learned a few things from those fires back in October…

Traffic was backed up for miles, in the Lake Wildwood area, which frustrated evacuees, and made things difficult at times for first responders. Gulserian says, though, that a lot of things went very well when it came to coordinating response…

The law requires what is called an ‘After Action Report’ to be filed 90 days after an emergency, but Gulserian says his department was given extra time because of atmospheric rivers and other events. Combined, the McCourney and Lobo fires burned close to 900 acres, and destroyed 30 homes and several outbuildings.

