County Offering Large Economic Resiliency Grants

Posted: Jul. 29, 2020 8:15 PM PDT

Nevada County is continuing to try to access resources and then provide them to county residents and business operators to help everyone get through challenging times caused by the coronavirus and COVID-19. The good news is the county was given 10 million dollars through the CARES Act to help support those efforts. In turn, the County is providing 1.5 million dollars to create Economic and Community Resiliency Grants. Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says the intent is to provide large grants to organizations that fill an economic niche in the community.

Grants will be from 50-thousand dollars up to 500 thousand dollars. Dardick says they plan to award between two and four grants over 300 thousand dollars with the balance going to smaller agencies.

Dardick says the program is separate from the Nevada County Relief fund projects and organizations that received funding through that program can participate in the new program.

Deadline to apply for funding is August 20. There is an application workshop on August 6.
For more information visit MyNevadaCounty.com

