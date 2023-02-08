County Offers Tax Filing Assistance

Its tax time, the exciting time of year when people file their income tax based upon the money earned in 2022. People that believe they are getting a return from the government are anxiously completing and submitting the appropriate forms. Those that have to pay income tax also doing the paperwork, but not as eager to file until the deadline in April. However, for some people that may not make a lot of money, filing taxes is a daunting task and they may need help with completing forms and making calculations. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county is offering assistance to anyone earning less than 66 thousand dollars.

Wolfe says its especially important that people making less than 66 thousand dollars take advantage of every tax opportunity available to them.

She says the program is available almost up to the filing deadline in mid-april, but sooner is better.

The customer then returns later to review and sign the final document. All for no fee.

For those that want to observe the process, appointments can also be made.

Email contact information: EITC@nevadacountyca.gov Phone:530-265-1727