County Office Busy With Property Tax Prepayments

As is going on all over the country, many Nevada County residents are lining up to pre-pay their property taxes. Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon says her office is being slammed with phone calls and visitors-people wanting to know if paying early will help with their income taxes…

Vernon says some people want to pay their 2018-19 taxes now, but that’s not allowed because a property assessment has to happen first. Vernon says it will really only benefit residents who pay more than 10-thousand dollars in property taxes to pay early, but if you do want to pay in advance, she suggests making those payments online…

Under the new tax plan signed by President Trump, you will no longer be able to deduct property tax payments, so many people are trying to pay ahead to take advantage of the deduction while it still exists.

