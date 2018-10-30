< Back to All News

County Offices to Hold Trick or Treat Events

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:58 AM PDT

Nevada County government offices are also getting in on the safe trick-or-treat theme this year. Spokeswoman Taylor Wolfe says you can take the kids to the offices at any of their three locations..

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 1

There are also about a dozen offices at the Rood Center that will be participating. You’ll know which ones by a pumpkin outside their door. Wolfe says they’ve really done this in years past, but haven’t advertised it before…

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 2

Those trick-or-treat hours are from 2pm to 4pm.



