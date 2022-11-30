< Back to All News

County Officials Regroup After Measure V Defeat

Posted: Nov. 30, 2022 12:34 AM PST

Supporters of Measure V, which went down to defeat earlier this month, included Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield. Scofield says the proposal, to raise the sales tax another half-percent, was not generating much enthusiasm from the incorporated towns of Grass Valley and Nevada City, compared to unincorporated areas of the county. And the impacts of the worst inflation in four decades also didn’t help…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Scofield says he’s not sure if the county will attempt to put a similar measure on another ballot in the near future. In the meantime, there are still a number of wildfire fuels reduction projects that will continue to have to rely on grant money. But he says that’s a less certain source of revenue, compared to the 12-million dollars a year that had been estimated from Measure V….

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Scofield mentioned the Woodpecker Ravine Shaded Fuel Break, which would help reduce the wildfire threat for Alta Sierra, in his district, as an example of a project that will need ongoing funding. Also, the Deer Creek project near Nevada City.

