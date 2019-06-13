County Officials, Deputies to get Raises

With Nevada County expected to formally adopt their latest budget next week, they dotted some Is and crossed some Ts with some employee agreements, which means raises for department heads and Sheriff’s deputies. County Human Resources Director Steve Rose presented three agreements to the Board of Supervisors this week, including one with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association…

Equity adjustments mean a cost of living increase and a raise in pay to make Nevada County comparable with other small counties in terms of compensation. Similar agreements were also reached with the county’s 21 department heads, but Assistant County C-E-O Mali Dyck says some departments were more comparable with other counties than others…

They still get cost of living increases and other perks based on longevity. The third agreement provided similar increases for six elected officials not including members of the Board of Supervisors–they got three years of small increases in pay last year.

