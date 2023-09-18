County Officials Tout Housing Barrier Reductions

More steps have been taken to remove barriers to housing production in Nevada County. The county was awarded state funding a couple of years ago to undertake more activities to address the issue. The County Planning Department conducted outreach with the development community during that time. And they’ve identified a number of areas where regulations could be amended. On “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, Senior Planner Kyle Smith said that includes more streamlined permitting processes for duplexes and other housing types, such as in-home daycares…

Associate Planner Marie Maniscalco said one of the big changes is allowing property owners to build Accessory Dwelling Units, also known as granny units, on residential properties…

There’s also increased residential density allowances in targeted mixed-use and medium-density zoning districts. Also, density bonuses and streamlined permitting processes for seniors, low-income families, and other target populations. The Board of Supervisors adopted the changes as ordinance amendments at their meeting last week.