County Officials Urge Readiness for Power Shutoff

With the increasing likelihood of a Public Safety Power Shutoff looming, you are being urged to prepare for it immediately. Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says, as we saw last time, there are a lot of things that caught us off guard…

Listen to Alison Lehman 1

There were long lines earlier this month, and that’s something that can be done immediately. Lehman also suggests batteries for flashlights, radios, and camping lamps…

Listen to Alison Lehman 2

If the power shutoff is enacted, it should happen around 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and is scheduled to last into Thursday afternoon. You can check pge.com, and the county’s Office of Emergency Services website at mynevadacounty.com for their latest updates, and of course, keep your radio tuned to KNCO.

–gf