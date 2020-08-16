< Back to All News

County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers

Posted: Aug. 16, 2020 3:13 PM PDT

With high temperatures forecasted today and through next Thursday, the Nevada County Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Services are activating air-conditioned Cooling Centers in Western Nevada County. Cooling Centers will be located in the following locations from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Need will be evaluated daily based on weather conditions. Cooling Centers may remain open through Thursday if the need is determined.

Sunday, August 16, 2020:
Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building*, 255 S. Auburn, Grass Valley, CA 959545
Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Monday & Tuesday, August 17 & 18, 2020:
Nevada Union High School Multipurpose Room, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946
• South County Location: TBD

