County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers

With high temperatures forecasted today and through next Thursday, the Nevada County Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Services are activating air-conditioned Cooling Centers in Western Nevada County. Cooling Centers will be located in the following locations from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Need will be evaluated daily based on weather conditions. Cooling Centers may remain open through Thursday if the need is determined.

Sunday, August 16, 2020:

• Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building*, 255 S. Auburn, Grass Valley, CA 959545

• Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Monday & Tuesday, August 17 & 18, 2020:

• Nevada Union High School Multipurpose Room, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945

• Ready Springs Elementary School Gymnasium, 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

• South County Location: TBD