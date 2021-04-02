< Back to All News

County Opens Vaccines to 16+

Posted: Apr. 2, 2021 5:57 AM PDT

The significantly increased availability of the MyTurn appointment scheduling system is cited as one reason why Nevada County Public Health has moved up the timetable by a couple weeks for offering vaccines to people 16 and older. But Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’re also seeing a new trend in cases.

Listen to Ryan Gruver

Gruver says only around five-percent of the cases this week in the county have been attributed to seniors, most of whom are now vaccinated. Gruver also mentions the resumption of contact high school sports, such as football.

Listen to Ryan Gruver

For those 16 and older, shots are only available at Public Health’s Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley. Also, 16 and 17-year-old’s can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointments. For all other providers, vaccines are still only available for people 50 and older before the expansion to 16 and older begins on April 15th. More than 46-thousand doses have now been given in Nevada County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha