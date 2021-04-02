County Opens Vaccines to 16+

The significantly increased availability of the MyTurn appointment scheduling system is cited as one reason why Nevada County Public Health has moved up the timetable by a couple weeks for offering vaccines to people 16 and older. But Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’re also seeing a new trend in cases.

Gruver says only around five-percent of the cases this week in the county have been attributed to seniors, most of whom are now vaccinated. Gruver also mentions the resumption of contact high school sports, such as football.

For those 16 and older, shots are only available at Public Health’s Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley. Also, 16 and 17-year-old’s can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointments. For all other providers, vaccines are still only available for people 50 and older before the expansion to 16 and older begins on April 15th. More than 46-thousand doses have now been given in Nevada County.