County Partnerships to Benefit School Children and Families

Posted: Jun. 2, 2022 6:22 AM PDT

The Nevada County Executive Offices continue to develop and expand partnerships that will benefit all community members, but two are specifically for school aged children and families that receiving financial assistance for food. County executive officer Alison Lehman says a partnership between Child Support Services and Community Beyond Violence is collecting school supplies for children that may not be in the most stable living environment. The organizations are collecting backpacks and school supplies.

 

The supplies will be collected starting this week and distributed in time for the new school year in August. Also, the county has expanded its partnership with Farmer Markets allowing clients from food assistance programs to use the EBT card at the local farmers market.

 

The match allows clients to purchase healthier foods by providing a 10 dollar match at every market. The program also helps support the local farmers.

 

Lehman says the program is a win-win for both consumers as well as producers.

