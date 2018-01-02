< Back to All News

County Planning Lots of Road Work This Year

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 7:07 AM PST

This is the quiet time for Nevada County’s Public Works Department, barring any emergencies, but there will be plenty of re-paving work for road crews when the weather warms up…

Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says there are also plans to start work in the South County on Combie Road where they will ultimately have a new intersection…

Utility work will begin this spring to move power lines underground. Pack says they’ve been budgeting for these projects, but will also be vastly aided by money from the new gas tax, which went into effect in November…

Pack expects most of the work to begin around March, depending on the weather, and how much rain we get.

