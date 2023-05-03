County Population Drops But Cities Show Gains

A minor drop for Nevada County’s population in 2022. The county lost 253 residents, according to the State Department of Finance, a decline of just point-3 percent, for a total of 100-thousand-720. But western county cities showed some gains. The most notable was in Nevada City, which grew by 86, to 3-thousand-342 residents, an increase of about two-and-a-half percent. City Manager Sean Grayson says they’d been trending down a little, due to the pandemic’s impacts…

Grayson says population numbers are factored into the so-called Gann limit, passed by state voters in the late 1970’s. It’s part of a city’s budget process…

This year’s appropriation maximum for cities is around 131-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, Grass Valley’s population grew by just 14 residents, or only point-one percent, to 13-thousand-488. Truckee’s went down by point-one percent, losing 17 residents, for a population of 16-thousand-676.