County Posts River Safety Video

Before heading to the river this holiday weekend, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department notes that first responders receive several calls for service for visitors who have an accident at the South Yuba River, due to slips and falls. Swift water rescues are performed many times throughout the summer. The county has posted a public service video this year, on its website, about what may be an even busier season. And the message is, again, to Stay Alert, Stay Out, and Stay Alive. Consolidated Fire Division Chief Pat Sullivan notes, in the video, that the river is even more challenging, compared to a year ago, with more volatile, cold, and deep flows…

And State Parks Chief Ranger, for the Sierra District, Dan Youngren, stresses that if you do end up caught in the rapids to not panic…

And the Sheriff’s Department says you should also remember that you’re going to often be in a remote location with minimal to no cell phone service, with 15 to 45-minute response times. But emergency call boxes are available at the Bridgeport, Edwards, and Highway 49 crossings. Also, please adhere to parking signage and only park in designated areas. That helps ensure good access for emergency response vehicles.