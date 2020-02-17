County Produces Video Supporting Bear River Coach

(OPENS WITH SOUND)

While Placer County investigates a potential hate crime against Bear River basketball coach Ralph Lewis, Nevada County has produced a video with the message that this type of violence won’t be tolerated. The video features the five county supervisors, the director of the C-H-P Grass Valley office, the District Attorney, the Nevada County Sheriff, and the two police chiefs, including Nevada City’s Chad Ellis…

Supervisor Ed Scofield represents the South County, where Bear River is located…

After a game at Colfax February 7, Lewis found his car vandalized in the parking lot, with the ‘N-Word” on it. No one has claimed responsibility and no arrests have been made…

Supervisor Dan Miller, District Attorney Cliff Newell, and Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard. The two-minute video has been posted on Nevada County’s website and uploaded to YouTube. To watch the video, click here.

