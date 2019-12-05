County Provides Sand, Advice Ahead of Storm

It’s going to be a wet, gusty weekend, and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services wants you to be prepared…

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 1

Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says those four locations are next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City, at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District on Spenceville Road, at the North San Juan Community Hall on Reservoir Street, and at the Higgins Fire Station on Combie Road. You do need to bring your own shovel, oand only take what’s needed for your personal property. Wolfe says Nevada County O-E-S has tips for your home…

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 2

If you have to drive, don’t try to cross running water more than a few inches deep, avoid hydroplaning by driving slowly, and make sure your tires are inflated correctly. Heavy rain is forecast in the foothills. and heavy snowfall is expected in upper elevations.

–gf