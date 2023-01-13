County Public Works on Their Toes

It has been a rather hectic start to the new year weather-wise in Nevada County, and along with the large amounts of wind and rain comes a number of public works issues. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the crews have been working nonstop thought out the holidays.

Crews have been busy clearing downed trees and other road hazards including flooding.

Wolfe says many people do not realize that public works is responsible for non-highway county roads that go over Donner Summit and also around Truckee along with the roads around western Nevada County.

Wolfe says if you need to report a concern on a road in unincorporated areas of Nevada County, its simple to access the website.

You also call Public Works directly at 530-265-1411.

Wolfe also reminds residents that free sand and sandbags are available at five locations throughout the county, but you must bring a shovel and load your own.