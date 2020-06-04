County Reaches Pandemic-Affected Budget Agreement

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has given preliminary approval to a 266-million dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts next month. The estimated hit from the coronavirus pandemic is twelve-and-a-half million dollars in this budget, plus what the county has had to endure already. County Chief Financial Officer Martin Polt says despite the hit, the budget allows the county to continue to provide the core services the public expects…

Polt says layoffs will not be necessary, and the public shouldn’t really notice anything different. However, vacant staff positions at the county will not be filled…

Polt says board priorities like wildfire preparedness and homelessness will continue to be addressed. The budget is actually more than last year, but Polt says that’s because of more federal and state funding. Formal approval is expected on June 16.

