County Receives Grant to Keep Abuse Victims Home

Elder victims of abuse who may find themselves on the brink of homelessness could be getting some help, thanks to a new state grant. The Nevada County Department of Adult Protective Services has received 50-thousand dollars of state money for a three-year pilot program. Program Manager Tamaran Cook says the money is designed to help a wide variety of people, including those who may have been scammed out of their savings…
Cook says they aren’t sure yet how many people they can help, but figure it could be at least a couple dozen…
Cook says adults 18 to 64 can also be helped if they have a disability or meet other qualifications. The money is from the state department of Housing and Social Services.
–gf
