County Receives Grant to Keep Abuse Victims Home

Elder victims of abuse who may find themselves on the brink of homelessness could be getting some help, thanks to a new state grant. The Nevada County Department of Adult Protective Services has received 50-thousand dollars of state money for a three-year pilot program. Program Manager Tamaran Cook says the money is designed to help a wide variety of people, including those who may have been scammed out of their savings…

Listen to Tamaran Cook 1

Cook says they aren’t sure yet how many people they can help, but figure it could be at least a couple dozen…

Listen to Tamaran Cook 2

Cook says adults 18 to 64 can also be helped if they have a disability or meet other qualifications. The money is from the state department of Housing and Social Services.

–gf