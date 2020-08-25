< Back to All News

County Relief Fund Also For Jones Fire Victims

Posted: Aug. 24, 2020 5:12 PM PDT

The Nevada County Relief Fund has now expanded its reach, also helping Jones Fire survivors, in addition to the ongoing efforts for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says the Jones Fire campaign began this past weekend and continues through Labor Day. As of Monday, over five-thousand dollars had already been raised…

CAL FIRE now says at least 14 homes have been lost, with three damaged. Dardick says they’ve consulted with the North Valley Community Foundation in Butte County, which helped the Paradise fire survivors…

With the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Relief Fund’s fiscal sponsor, Dardick says donations can be made safely, through “NevcoRelief-dot-org”, and are tax deductible.

