< Back to All News

County Residents Seek to Bolster Fire Ordinance

Posted: Apr. 2, 2021 5:44 AM PDT

As Spring moves into full bloom and the weather changes to more increasing dry conditions, concerns about the upcoming fire season are begin to come to the forefront. One big concern is an apparent hole in the county ordinance designed to improve fire clearance and reduce the chance of wildfire. However, residents in Alta Sierra recently learned the current ordinance does not include large unimproved properties that are privately owned. During an On The Town Alta Sierra resident Don Bessee, explained to Tom Fitzsimmons, they discovered the gap when residents began to complain about issues on several properties and were getting no assistance from the county.

Listen to Don Bessee

Bessee says, by definition, the biggest offenders are inadvertently exempt from the ordinance. Bessee, along with other community members, says the supervisors can fix the issue, but they need to act fast as fire season approaches.

Listen to Don Bessee

Bessee urges people to contact their supervisor and let them know of the concern and the desire to have the current ordinance amended to include the large parcels of unimproved land in the enforcement.*

Listen to Don Bessee

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha