County Respite Center Now Has Permanent Home

Posted: Feb. 8, 2023 12:11 AM PST

It’s described as another part of Nevada County’s mental crisis continuum of care. And now the county’s respite center has a permanent home. The Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution approving an award of 750-thousand dollars to keep the center on Auburn Road in Grass Valley, where it’s been for the last year and a half. The funding is through the American Rescue Plan Act. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell told the Board, at its meeting on Tuesday, that Insight Respite Services, which opened in 2015, has four beds and serves around 70 people a year. They’re mostly on the verge of a breakdown or still need to decompress from a recent mental hospital stay…

Bell also points out that the roomy, rural location is ideal, on 47-hundred-60 acres. The center is also run by former clients. Teresa Hodges recently became the Program Director, after a stay at the home in 2016…

Turning Point Community Programs will purchase the property, with a 55-year deed restriction to only use the home for respite services. Stays at the center can last up to 28 days but are usually around 14 days.

