County Responds To Critical Grand Jury Report

Posted: Jun. 27, 2024 12:18 AM PDT

Nevada County has provided the minimum, legally-required response to the recent Grand Jury report that was harshly critical of the Fire Safe Council and the county’s relationship with them. Among its findings, the Grand Jury said it appears the county has awarded multiple contracts to the Council, without verifying that it had the required licenses. County Information and General Services Agency Director, Steve Monaghan, told the Board of Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting, that not all projects require them, including those done under an emergency declaration…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

Council Board Chairman Pete Williams told KNCO, in April, a couple of days after the report came out, that non-profit groups, like the Council, don’t have to have a contractors license to do fuels reduction work. Monaghan said the county disputes that…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

And Monaghan said the Contractors Board says the Council does legally meet the definition of a licensed contractor, for the most part. But there are exceptions in rural districts. Meanwhile, the county recently decided to stop entering into new contracts with the Council, calling them a high-risk vendor. That triggered the Council to suspend operations and furlough staff. Neither Supervisors nor Council members commented during the meeting.

