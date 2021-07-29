County Responds To Two Critical Grand Jury Reports

Only two grand jury reports we’ve told you about have required formal responses from Nevada County officials this year. One has urged a “fast track” to legalizing cannabis operations. The report says the county is currently converting only two to three-percent of an estimated 35-hundred to four-thousand illegal growers into permitted operators. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Molly Legoe, says they can’t waive expensive health and safety permit requirements…

Other grand jury recommendations call for a stronger enforcement role from the Sheriff’s Department with illegal grows. Legoe says the department is as involved as it can be, with cannabis legalized. She says it’s not a criminal ordinance that the county has, with the focus on land use and code violations. The other report says the maintenance of government vehicle fleets could be more cost-effective, including using alternative fuel vehicles. Legoe says they’re already in the process of doing that…

Legoe says the county is also doing what it can to follow another recommendation, in sharing operations costs with surrounding cities, including snow removal.