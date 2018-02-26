County Road Crews Overwhelmed By Snow

Monday has been the first full day of snow plowing that road crews in western Nevada County have had to deal with in about 6 years, according to County Public Works Director Josh Pack. And since there was such unusually heavy low snow, it’s been difficult to keep up…

So, Pack says, public works crews have not been able to plow the secondary roads, so far. But he says that’s expected to happen sometime this afternoon. Otherwise, Pack says there have not been many road closures or trees down on roadways. But he says one family did have a tense time, when a power pole fell on their car, on Auburn Road, this (Mon.) morning…

In addition to all the schools being closed, many people stayed home from work.