< Back to All News

County Road Crews Overwhelmed By Snow

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 1:01 PM PST

Monday has been the first full day of snow plowing that road crews in western Nevada County have had to deal with in about 6 years, according to County Public Works Director Josh Pack. And since there was such unusually heavy low snow, it’s been difficult to keep up…

click to listen to Josh Pack

So, Pack says, public works crews have not been able to plow the secondary roads, so far. But he says that’s expected to happen sometime this afternoon. Otherwise, Pack says there have not been many road closures or trees down on roadways. But he says one family did have a tense time, when a power pole fell on their car, on Auburn Road, this (Mon.) morning…

click to listen to Josh Pack

In addition to all the schools being closed, many people stayed home from work.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha