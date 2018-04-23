< Back to All News

County Rolls Out New Cellphone Alert System

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

You’ve probably heard of Nevada County’s ‘Code Red’ system, which, if you sign up, will alert you if there is an emergency. Now, Nevada County has a new service that will automatically send an alert if there is any kind of danger, whether you have signed up or not. Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says they’ve been testing the system for the past few months…

Gulserian says you should still sign up for Code Red, though, if you haven’t already…

The new cell alerts only come if you are in the immediate area of whatever the threat might be. The Code Red will send you messages if you, or a family member or friend, live outside of Nevada County.

