County Says Changes Coming to Coronavirus Page

We know that Truckee has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Nevada County, but Grass Valley is second. According to the coronavirus dashboard on Nevada County’s website, the 95945 zip code has ten cases–the only zip code other than 96161 to be in double digits. The exact number of cases is not disclosed per zip code until that zip code reaches ten. County Public Health Director Jill Blake says more additions to the dashbord are coming…

Listen to Jill Blake

One thing that is not being shared is hospitalizations, although that information is sent to the state, and reported on their website. There is a breakdown by age group on the dashboard, and younger people, not those 65 and older, are the most common group for Covid-19. Heath Officer Doctor Ken Cutler says there’s a reason for that…

Listen to Ken Cutler

Data on the dashboard include number of cases, tests done, active cases, number who have recovered, and deaths. There’s also breakdowns by gender, and type of transmission, although there have been no travel-related cases since early in the pandemic. The dashboard can be found at www.mynevadacounty.coronavirus. The total number of cases is now in triple digits–breaking the one hundred mark on Thursday.

–gf