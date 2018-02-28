< Back to All News

County Says Snow Plows Ready For Next Storm

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 12:02 PM PST

Preparing for the next round of wet weather. The snow we had on Monday, might be just a little bit of bad weather compared to what’s coming, but it may also have served as an audition for road crews. Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they are getting ready…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

Crews also are on call, and will be 24 hours a day until the storm passes. Pack admits the snow in Grass Valley and Nevada City on Monday caught them a little off guard…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Pack says Monday’s storm resulted in the most snow plowing crews have had to do in several years.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha