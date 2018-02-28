County Says Snow Plows Ready For Next Storm

Preparing for the next round of wet weather. The snow we had on Monday, might be just a little bit of bad weather compared to what’s coming, but it may also have served as an audition for road crews. Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they are getting ready…

Crews also are on call, and will be 24 hours a day until the storm passes. Pack admits the snow in Grass Valley and Nevada City on Monday caught them a little off guard…

Pack says Monday’s storm resulted in the most snow plowing crews have had to do in several years.

–gf