County Schools Chief Supports School Meals Bill

Guidelines would be set for the amount of sugar added to all school meals, under a bill introduced earlier this week in the Legislature. It would take effect next school year. The measure, from State Senator Nancy Skinner, would limit the amount to 25 grams a day. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says it sounds promising…

click to listen to Scott Lay

The Biden Administration has also unveiled new guidelines for sugar, salt, fat, and whole grains that will be phased in over the next few years. That’s a reversal from the Trump Administration policy, which argued that stricter guidelines do little and generate more waste, if children reject the healthier options. The bill also directs the state to study whether kids in school currently have sufficient time to eat lunch. Lay says Nevada County provides an adequate length, but it likely isn’t in other districts around the state…

click to listen to Scott Lay

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than four-million Californians have diabetes and another 10-million have pre-diabetes. The bill does not address food sold in vending machines or at school events.