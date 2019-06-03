< Back to All News

County Sends Fire Letter to Insurance Commissioner

With the cost of homeowner’s insurance skyrocketing in Nevada County due to fire danger, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors is sending a letter to the State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara asking for help. At the request of Supervisor Ed Scofield, staff researched rates from around the county and the state. In a presentation to the board, County Senior Administrative Analyst Jeffrey Thorsby told the board that different insurance companies approach their risk management differently…

Thorsby says there are about 35-thousand parcels in Nevada County that are considered in either high or extreme fire danger. Supervisor Sue Hoek says she had one person tell her that their insurance was 12-thousand dollars a year. Hoek says she knows first hand that insurance companies don’t always consider defensible space…

Insurance companies are hiking rates because fire damage has reached catostrophic levels. According to Thorsby’s presentation, fire damage in the state in 2017 alone was about 12-billion dollars, and more than the profits insurance companies made from 2001 to 2016 combined.

