County Sends Letter to Governor About Waste Goals

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County is sending another letter to the governor–this one asking Gavin Newsom to look at recycling mandates. Supervisor Ed Scofield is Nevada County’s representative on C-SAC, the California State Association of Counties. He says California will soon have to comply with a new law to cut 2014 organic waste levels 50 percent by 2020, and 75 percent by 2025…

China has indicated that it will ban all recyclable material imports by next year. Scofield says the California State Association of Counties just wants Governor Newsom to take that development into consideration…

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved a letter to the governor asking for fire fuel reduction help in local state parks.

–gf

