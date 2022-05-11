County Stepping Up to Collect Food

The Nevada County Executive Offices are another example of a community response to the growing issue of food insecurity in the county as well as the dire need to keep the Food Bank of Nevada County stocked and able to continue distributing food to those in need. Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe says the county is collecting food from its employees but also opening the bins at four locations throughout western county for members of the public to drop off food donations.

Wolfe says the county is promoting the food drive with its own employees, but members of the public are invited to drop off at any of the sites.

Along with their own distributions, The Food Bank of Nevada County currently services 30 community organizations that provide food distributions in all areas of the county from Lake of the Pines to Penn Valley, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, and Truckee.