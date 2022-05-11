< Back to All News

County Stepping Up to Collect Food

Posted: May. 11, 2022 3:52 PM PDT

The Nevada County Executive Offices are another example of a community response to the growing issue of food insecurity in the county as well as the dire need to keep the Food Bank of Nevada County stocked and able to continue distributing food to those in need. Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe says the county is collecting food from its employees but also opening the bins at four locations throughout western county for members of the public to drop off food donations.

 

Wolfe says the county is promoting the food drive with its own employees, but members of the public are invited to drop off at any of the sites.

 

Along with their own distributions, The Food Bank of Nevada County currently services 30 community organizations that provide food distributions in all areas of the county from Lake of the Pines to Penn Valley, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, and Truckee.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha