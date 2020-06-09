< Back to All News

County Still Reviewing Guidelines for Re-Open

Posted: Jun. 9, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

There seems to be a lot of buzz about more businesses being able to open on Friday, and while some can’t wait to get started, others are not included in Governor Newsom’s Stage Three of reopening. Nevada County Health Director Jill Blake says there are still several sectors that are going to have to wait awhile longer…

Listen to Jill Blake

As for places that are eligible to re-open, like bars and campgrounds, they do have to wait until Friday even if they are ready to open now. Nevada County Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler says a good way for businesses to use that time is to review their Covid-19 employee training, or perhaps do a training exercise…

Listen to Ken Cutler

Nevada County is considered by the state as a ‘variance county’, meaning they can move into Stage Three more quickly than some other counties.

–gf

