County Supervisor Muted On Alternative Fair Idea

Posted: Jun. 17, 2020 12:39 AM PDT

County reaction to a group wanting to hold an alternative fair this summer appears to be muted. Board of Supervisors Chair, Heidi Hall, says no paperwork has been received, so far…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

The group, which has expressed outrage about the County Fair Board’s decision last week to cancel the traditional event, is looking into the feasibility of holding something on about 340 acres near Lake of the Pines. But Hall says the Board would prefer to focus on finding ways to help the fairgrounds recoup its financial losses…

click to listen to Heid Hall

One of the group’s leaders says specifics about their fair are still being studied, but the goal would be to hold it in mid-August, when the traditional fair is normally held. But they also want to help mitigate economic impacts to the community.

