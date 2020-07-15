< Back to All News

County Supervisors Oppose Wildfire Danger Bill

Posted: Jul. 15, 2020 12:36 PM PDT

Rural counties are describing a bill in the State Senate as too broad and overreaching and would destroy the financial viability of a large swath of California. And Nevada County Supervisors have approved a letter of opposition. County staff says the measure would prohibit new development in a very high fire hazard severity zone. A lot of the county is mapped that way. Supervisor Dan Miller says the legislation has unintended consequences that limit the county’s local authority…

Miller says the bill would also negatively impact the county’s ability to comply with state housing mandates…

Staff says other impacts could include exacerbating the availability and affordability of homeowners and commercial insurance.

