County Supporting Economic Development

The Nevad County Board of Supervisors recently added economic Developemnt to its list of priorities and initiatives to help improve life in in Nevada County. The County now employs an Economic Development Program Manager and Kimberly Parker has been managing the program for little over a year.

County Analyst Heather Heckler says Parker assisted 143 business and non-profits in the first year with advice and making connections to resources.

Heckler says that Parker is being strategic about making connections with the state tourist people as they are creating a strategic plan on how to help gold country communities with economic development support.

Kimberly Parker can be reached easily by calling 530-470-2795 or by emailing her at kimberly.parker@nevadacountyca.gov.