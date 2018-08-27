< Back to All News

County to Change Executive Officers Tuesday

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

It’s been more than 15 years since Nevada County has changed Chief Executive Officers, but that will be happening at the Board of Supervisors meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). Rick Haffey announced his retirement back in January, but his last day is officially Tuesday. Haffey has been in county government for over four decades, and says there are three things he’s proudest of during his tenure here as C-E-O…

Listen to Rick Haffey

Assistant C-E-O Alison Lehman (LEE-man) takes over the head position. She’s been with the county since 2001, and Assistant C-E-O since 2012. She says she’s excited for the new challenge, and calls the last couple of months since being named to the position, “surreal”…

Listen to Alison Lehman

The official transition has been placed as the final item on the meeting agenda, scheduled for 11:30am.

–gf

