County to Change Executive Officers Tuesday

It’s been more than 15 years since Nevada County has changed Chief Executive Officers, but that will be happening at the Board of Supervisors meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). Rick Haffey announced his retirement back in January, but his last day is officially Tuesday. Haffey has been in county government for over four decades, and says there are three things he’s proudest of during his tenure here as C-E-O…

Assistant C-E-O Alison Lehman (LEE-man) takes over the head position. She’s been with the county since 2001, and Assistant C-E-O since 2012. She says she’s excited for the new challenge, and calls the last couple of months since being named to the position, “surreal”…

The official transition has been placed as the final item on the meeting agenda, scheduled for 11:30am.

