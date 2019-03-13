County to Charge Fees to Groups Using Rood Center

For years, non-profit groups could hold meetings at the Rood Center for free, but that is no longer the case, The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved a fee schedule that would charge 75 dollars an hour on weeknights, and 225 dollars an hour on weekends for the Board of Supervisors chambers and the conference rooms. There would also be a deposit required, and use of the microphones and I-T system would be extra. During the public comment period, local League of Women Voters president Janice Bedayn presented the math on what it would cost to hold a three-hour forum at 75 dollars an hour…

Listen to Janice Bedayn

That’s not counting a 150 dollar security deposit. Supervisor Dan Miller says the fees are necessary to recover costs for having a staff member there, electricity, and other issues…

Listen to Dan Miller

A televised public forum, such as a candidate debate or a fire presentation, would be exempt. County staff explained that too many groups were finding out that they could get the facility for free, and that, along with security and staff issues is what necessitated the change. The fee schedule goes into effect immediately.

–gf