County to Convert Juvenile Hall into Youth Center

After being recommended for closure on two previous occasions, Nevada County officials have come up with a way to re-purpose Juvenile Hall, and keep the facility open. Under the plan approved by the Board of Supervisors at their meeting yesterday, the Carl F. Bryan Juvenile Hall would become the Carl F. Bryan Youth Center. County Chief Probation Officer Mike Ertola says that means bringing in youth organizations to the facility, as a separate part of the building…

Ertola says the Girl Scouts and 4-H are interested in moving there, and he’s also working on other organizations such as NEO to hold some programs there…

As part of the agreement, the Earle Jamieson Continuation High School would move to the facility, although some re-modeling would have to be done to give the school separate access from the detention area, and the Sheriff’s Department is looking at moving their dispatch center to the facility. With most juvenile offenders now being placed in various counseling or other programs instead of being locked up, the population at Juvenile Hall is only averaging about five kids being held at the facility.

