County to Discuss Closing Juvenile Hall Facility

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly approve next steps, which include closing the Carl F Bryan II Youth Center, at their meeting Tuesday. County Chief Probation Officer Michael Ertola, says use of Juvenile Hall has decreased dramatically over the past years, and the plan to convert the center to a Youth Center are not coming together as they had anticpated. One plan was to move the the Earle Jamison Continuation School to the Hall as well as bring in other youth programs to use the facility.

The closure is lated for June of 2021.

Etola says that the daily population of local juvenile detainees is down to less that three inmates a day. Currently a number of other rural counties contract with Nevada County to house juevile offenders, and those contracts, along with Nevada County juveniles will move to either Placer or El Dorado next June.

The county is also taking a year to close the facility in order to help twenty-seven full and part-time employees find alternate positions within the county.