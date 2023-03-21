< Back to All News

County To Have Cannabis Compliance Director

Posted: Mar. 21, 2023 12:12 AM PDT

Nevada County will have a newly-created Code and Cannabis Compliance Director, starting next month. Matt Kelley is being promoted to the position on April 17th. He’s been a senior planner with the Planning Department for the last six years. But before that, he served as City Planner for the town of Kenai, Alaska, which included the development of their cannabis ordinance. Kelley says recent revisions to Nevada County’s ordinance should help improve compliance and permitting…

Kelley says 207 cannabis grow permits have now been approved…

Kelley says although Code Compliance is a regulatory department, it also provides an opportunity to listen to local property owners and cannabis farmers to work together. And he says that will help to understand and support their goals, while also protecting the environment and ensuring safe housing for residents.

