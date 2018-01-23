< Back to All News

County to Improve CODE RED System

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 6:00 AM PST

Nevada County is working with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to improve the countywide emergency notification system. Supervisor Hank Weston recently told a Penn Valley audience that even though Lake Wildwood was able to evacuate quicker during October’s fires than it did during the 49er Fire, there is a lot of room for improvement.

Click to listen to Supervisor Hank Weston

Weston says there were a number of reasons people did not get the evacuation order including power and cell service outages and FEMA set a May 5th deadline to help develop fixes for the Code Red system.

Click to listen to Supervisor Hank Weston

All areas of the county will eventually be tested and all residents who sign up on Code Red will get emergency messages regardless of their service provider.

 

