County to Send Letter to Gov for Vegetation Help

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Governor Newsom was just in Grass Valley last week, but now the Nevada County Board of Supervisors wants him to do something about potential fire fuels in state parks. The Board has approved a letter asking the State Parks Department to cut back brush and other vegetation in all four of the state parks in Nevada County, but specifically Empire Mine…

Listen to Steve Monaghan

That’s county Director of Information and General Services Steve Monaghan. Supervisor Dan Miller remembers a similar problem years ago after a fire, and was told they couldn’t remove some vegetation from Empire Mine because it was considered primary woodpecker habitat….

Listen to Dan Miller

Monaghan told the board that vegetation removal is in the state parks plans, but is hoping that a letter to the governor would speed up the process. The board unanimously approved the letter.

