County to Vote on C-E-O’s Final Budget

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a 235-million dollar budget–the final budget for County Executive Officer Rick Haffey, who is retiring in a couple of months. The budget is three percent more than the last fiscal year. Haffey says counties are a financial arm of the state, so if the state is doing well, counties are doing well..

Haffey says they’ve set aside about 30-million dollars for what you could call a rainy day fund–similar to what the state has done, and they also have been careful about adding new employees unless absolutely necessary. Haffey says there are some changes from last year…

Increases in salaries and benefits come in at four-point-two percent. Haffey says over half of the county budget comes from state sources. The Board will consider the budget at its meeting tomorrow morning.

