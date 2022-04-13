County Trying To Expedite Storm Reimbursement

It’s now been over three months since Nevada County requested disaster cost assistance from the December snowstorm. So now the Board of Supervisors is signing onto a joint letter with Placer County designed to expedite the process. County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says they’re one of a number of counties seeking help from a variety of natural calamaties in recent years. The county and its local agencies have documented 10-million dollars in response and recovery costs from the unprecedented storm…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Staff says the emergency drove approximately one-thousand residents to shelters in search of housing, warmth, or electrical power, over a two-week period. Over 270 miles of roads required clearing. Cummings says he’s been in consistent contact with the Cal OES. But no time estimate on reimbursement approval has been offered. And a number of other requests are also still pending…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

The snowstorm did not meet the federal disaster threshold. But the county could still receive up to 75-percent reimbursement from the state. Placer County Supervisors are expected to sign onto the letter next Tuesday.