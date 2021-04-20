< Back to All News

County Unemployment Numbers Going Down

Posted: Apr. 20, 2021 6:34 AM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate is continuing a gradual decline. At six-point-one percent for March, that’s a drop of two-tenths of a point, from February, and six-tenths of a point from January. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, expects the trend to continue, as more jobs are added in the Leisure and Hospitaltity sector. That sector includes tourism, which increases as the weather warms up.

 

Notable employment improvements are in the Construction sector, with a monthly increase of 50 jobs, and 20 more jobs in Retail Trade. Alejo also notes that the March rate of a year ago was only four-point-two percent. But that was just before the pandemic shutdowns began. And now, a year later, restrictions continue to loosen.

 

Nevada County has the eighth-lowest unemployment rate, among the state’s 58 counties. That compares to sixth-lowest in February.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha