County Unemployment Numbers Going Down

Nevada County’s unemployment rate is continuing a gradual decline. At six-point-one percent for March, that’s a drop of two-tenths of a point, from February, and six-tenths of a point from January. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, expects the trend to continue, as more jobs are added in the Leisure and Hospitaltity sector. That sector includes tourism, which increases as the weather warms up.

Notable employment improvements are in the Construction sector, with a monthly increase of 50 jobs, and 20 more jobs in Retail Trade. Alejo also notes that the March rate of a year ago was only four-point-two percent. But that was just before the pandemic shutdowns began. And now, a year later, restrictions continue to loosen.

Nevada County has the eighth-lowest unemployment rate, among the state’s 58 counties. That compares to sixth-lowest in February.