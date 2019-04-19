County Unemployment Rate Takes Tick Upward

The March unemployment rates are out, and for Nevada County, they saw a slight increase…

Luis Alejo with the state Employment Development Department says 170 out of the 210 jobs lost since February were in the leisure and hospitality sector, but that same segment has gained 110 jobs since a year ago. Allejo says there are other positive numbers in other sectors…

And while Nevada County’s four-point-one percent rate is up from February, this is the tenth staright March that the rate has dropped. The statewide unemployment rate is four-point-six percent. Nationally, for March, it’s three-point-nine percent.

