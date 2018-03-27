< Back to All News

County Urges Food Waste Prevention

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Throwing away food. It’s a bigger problem than you may realize. The state and county governments are trying to get the word out that food being thrown away clogs the landfills, in addition to just a waste in a state where one in eight people are food insecure. Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says conservation starts at the grocery store…

And, Garcia says food waste is more than just an environmental issue…

Garcia says food is the largest single component of our disposal system.

