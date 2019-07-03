County Using Sheep to Make Solar Farm Fire Safe

By now, you’ve undoubtedly heard of goats being brought in to graze vegetation to help make areas more fire safe, but how about the use of sheep? Nevada County is doing that at their solar farm off of Highway 49. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says like other places, the wet winter has allowed for vegetation to get high…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

They’ve been out there for about a month now, and Monaghan says things are going well. If you are wondering why sheep and not goats? Monaghan says goats won’t work…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Simple explanation. Monaghan says if this works out, the sheep could get another assignment…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 3

Monaghan says the sheep will be out there for a few more weeks, depending on how aggressively they eat through all of the grass.

–gf